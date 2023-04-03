Paine Schwartz takes agtech firm AgroFresh private

With the closing of this deal, AgroFresh has stopped trading on the NASDAQ.

Paine Schwartz invests in the food and agribusiness sectors

Based in New York City, Paine Schwartz was founded in 2006

Paine Schwartz Partners has completed its previously announced take-private acquisition of AgroFresh, a Philadelphia-based agricutural tech company. No financial terms were disclosed.

As a result of the closing, AgroFresh has stopped trading on the NASDAQ.

On the transaction, Kevin Schwartz, CEO of Paine Schwartz, said in a statement, “We are pleased to complete this transaction and to support AgroFresh as it moves forward as a private company. We believe that with a stronger financial foundation, AgroFresh will be even better positioned to unlock value and capture growth opportunities as the Company meets the increasing demand for fresh solutions.”

