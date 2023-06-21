Paladin Capital appoints Phillips as strategic advisor

Prior to his current role as chairman of the board, Phillips served as ManTech’s president and CEO from 2018 until his retirement in October 2022

He joined ManTech in 2002 through its acquisition of CTX Corporation

Founder in 2001, Paladin Capital Group invests in cyber technology

Paladin Capital Group has named Kevin Phillips as a strategic advisor.

Phillips is chairman of ManTech.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Phillips to Paladin at this critical moment for our digital society,” said Michael Steed, founder and managing partner of Paladin Capital Group in a statement. “The rapid rise of artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies have exposed a new wave of vulnerabilities that will require investment and innovation to secure. In his career, Kevin has seen firsthand how technological disruption requires new solutions, and we are glad to have his perspective and acumen at Paladin as we invest in digital solutions to secure both private and government customers for this new era.”

Prior to his current role as chairman of the board, Phillips served as ManTech’s president and CEO from 2018 until his retirement in October 2022. He joined ManTech in 2002 through its acquisition of CTX Corporation.

Last year, Paladin announced the close its second cyber fund at $372 million.

Founded in 2001, Paladin Capital Group invests in cyber technology.