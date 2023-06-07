Palistar Capital taps Holmstead as partner

In this role, Holmstead will collaborate with the team on structured solutions and tactical investments in digital infrastructure.

Previously, Holmstead was co-head of credit solutions at PGIM

Prior to his role at PGIM, Holmstead worked at Melody Capital Partners

Based in New York City, Palistar Capital LP is focused on communications infrastructure

Palistar Capital has named Carras Holmstead as a partner on the firm’s investment team.

In this role, Holmstead will collaborate with the team on structured solutions and tactical investments in digital infrastructure.

On the appointment, Omar Jaffrey, founder and managing partner of Palistar, said in a statement, “We are delighted to have Carras join the Palistar team. He proved to be a great partner to me at Melody Capital Partners and UBS, where we worked together to carry out various structured investments in the telecom, media and technology ecosystem with an emphasis on digital infrastructure space. I am confident that Carras will be an excellent addition to our team and welcome him to Palistar.”

Previously, Holmstead was co-head of credit solutions at PGIM. Prior to his role at PGIM, Holmstead worked at Melody Capital Partners. Prior to Melody Capital Partners, Holmstead was a managing director at Stone Lion Capital.

Based in New York City, Palistar Capital LP is focused on communications infrastructure.