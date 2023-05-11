Palladin-backed Southeast Medical buys HVAC firm Gentry Air

Palladin partnered with Southeast Mechanical in 2022

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners targets consumer brands

Southeast Mechanical, which is backed by Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, has acquired Greensboro, North Carolina-based Gentry Air, an HVAC firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Hugh Elks, president of SEM said in a statement, “Gentry Air will be a great addition to the SEM team. We are all very excited to partner with Jennifer and Greg Gill and continue the company’s commitment to providing excellent sales and service in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The acquisition increases our density as a market leader in the North Carolina Triad market.”

Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Southeast Mechanical is a HVAC platform. Palladin partnered with Southeast Mechanical in 2022.

