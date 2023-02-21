Palladin-backed Splash Car Wash buys express car wash platform Knockout Car Wash

Headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, Splash is an operator of car washes.

Palladin partnered with Splash in 2018

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut

Splash Car Wash, which is backed by Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, has acquired Guilderland, New York-based Knockout Car Wash, an express car wash platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We’re excited to welcome Knockout to the Splash Family,” said Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash, in a statement. “This is complementary to our June 2022 acquisition of Wash Boss and further builds out Splash’s footprint in the Albany market. The acquisition connects our locations from Long Island through the central, northern and western parts of the state. The Hameroffs did a wonderful job constructing this beautiful carwash and we are proud to continue their legacy.”

Based in Boston, Palladin was founded in 1998.