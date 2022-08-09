Palladin-backed Splash Car Wash buys Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut

Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 50 locations

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners invests in consumer brands

Splash Car Wash, which is backed by Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, has acquired Brewster, New York-based Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash, an oil change service. No financial terms were disclosed.

This marks Splash’s 36th wash in New York State and complements the chain’s current full-service wash also serving the Brewster market and surrounding areas.

“This is a nice addition to our portfolio,” said Dan Petrelle, Splash COO, in a statement. “We plan to convert the site to an express wash with the addition of free self-service vacuums, pay gates and substantial equipment upgrades. Unlimited customers will be able to utilize both washes with their membership – express members will pay a small fee for unlimited access to the existing full-service site while primary full-service members can use either facility free of additional charge. This mirrors Splash’s strategy in the White Plains market, which has worked very well, where the chain operates two full-service sites and one express wash providing a comprehensive offering covering all wash needs of the customer base.”

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Other current and former investments include Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.