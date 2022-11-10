Palladium Equity-backed Kymera buys CASL Surface Technologies

Based in Edmonton, CASL is a manufacturer of wear-resistant metallic and ceramic alloy coatings.

Palladium Equity Partners’ portfolio company Kymera International this week announced it has acquired CASL Surface Technologies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Edmonton, CASL is a manufacturer of wear-resistant metallic and ceramic alloy coatings. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Alberta and a production site in Houston, Texas.

Kymera, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a manufacturer of specialty materials, focused on non-ferrous powders, granules and pastes including aluminium, copper, tin, tantalum, titanium, and their alloys as well as vanadium, niobium, and molybdenum master alloys. It sells products into a variety of end markets, including aerospace, medical, electronics, chemical, specialty auto, additive manufacturing, and numerous industrial applications. The company has manufacturing facilities in the US, Australia, Europe and Asia.

“The acquisition of CASL, Kymera’s sixth under Palladium’s ownership, is aligned with the company’s value creation plan to become a leading specialty materials manufacturer and solutions provider,” said Adam Shebitz, a partner at Palladium, in a statement. “CASL’s offering complements the investments Kymera has made in its organic new product development capabilities and unlocks exciting new growth opportunities.”

Palladium is a New York-based private equity firm with over $3 billion of assets under management. It typically invests $50 million to $150 million in companies with $10 million to $75 million in EBITDA.