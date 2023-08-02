Palladium Equity Partners buys industrial cleaning service Superior Environmental Solutions

Raymond James and Foley & Lardner LLP served as financial advisor and legal advisor, respectively to SES.

Baird and O’Melveny & Myers LLP served as financial and legal advisor, respectively, to Palladium

Palladium Equity Partners has acquired Cincinnati-based Superior Environmental Solutions, an industrial cleaning service. No financial terms were disclosed.

“SES, led by a seasoned team, is an exceptional, growing and resilient business that fits well with Palladium’s investment model,” said Daniel Ilundain, a partner, co-head Flagship Funds at Palladium Equity Partners in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with SES as they continue execute their growth strategy in the industrial and environmental services market, which has been a target industry for Palladium.”

Raymond James and Foley & Lardner LLP served as financial advisor and legal advisor, respectively to SES. Baird and O’Melveny & Myers LLP served as financial and legal advisor, respectively, to Palladium.

Founded in 1997, Palladium has over $3 billion in assets under management. The private equity firm invests in the middle market.