Palladium Heritage backs public outreach firm Southwest Strategies

Palladium Heritage has made an investment in Southwest Strategies, a San Diego, California-based public outreach and communications firms. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Southwest Strategies has helped secure and build more than $20 billion in infrastructure projects in California.

“Southwest Strategies is an exciting investment for the Palladium Heritage team,” said Palladium Heritage Partner Kate Lehman in a statement. “The leadership team has a track record of success working on energy, transportation, water and land use projects.”

Palladium Equity Partners has about $3 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022.

Palladium Heritage is Palladium Equity Partners’ new unit that targets the lower middle market, focusing on B2B and industrial companies. Southwest Strategies is the first investment by Palladium Heritage.