Palladium Heritage forms new platform Collision Auto Partners from three acquisitions

Palladium Heritage has acquired three distributors of automotive aftermarket collision repair parts: National Auto Partners USA Inc, NAP San Diego and National Auto Parts-Oakland LLC.

As a result of these acquisitions, Palladium Heritage has formed a new platform, Collision Auto Parts LLC, which will serve markets in the Western U.S. with six distribution facilities across New Mexico and California. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to support management with additional resources and together capitalize on the positive industry tailwinds,” said Palladium Heritage Managing Director Lamar Horne in a statement.

Palladium Heritage, a unit within Palladium Equity Partners, invests in the lower end of the middle market, principally business-to-business and industrial companies.