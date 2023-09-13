Palladium promotes Funk, Mitchell and Lehman to partner

Also, Palladium has named Dale O’Connell as managing director, co-head of fundraising and investor relations.

Palladium Equity Partners has promoted Alexander J. Funk, Nancy A. Mitchell and Katherine A. Lehman to partner. The appointments become effective January 1, 2024.

Also, Palladium has named Dale O’Connell as managing director, co-head of fundraising and investor relations, effective immediately

On the appointments, Marcos Rodriguez, founder and CEO of Palladium, said in a statement, “As we look forward to Palladium’s next chapter of growth, following an active 18 months in which the firm made 19 platform or add-on investments, realized two investments, and launched our new Heritage strategy, we are thrilled to promote four leaders.”

Funk and O’Connell joined Palladium in 2015, Mitchell came on board in 2021 and Lehman joined in 2022.

Prior to Palladium, Funk was a senior associate at ABRY Partners, Mitchell was a partner at O’Melveny & Myers and Lehman was a co-founder and managing partner at Hilltop Private Capital.

And, before Palladium, O’Connell spent three years at the J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where she oversaw and advised on investment risk across asset classes for high-net worth clients.

Based in New York City, Palladium invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has over $3 billion in assets under management.