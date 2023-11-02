Palladium snaps up Source Logistics

Source Logistics was founded in 1999 by Marcelo Sada, the company’s CEO and Raul Villarreal, its chief operating officer.

Palladium Equity Partners has acquired a majority stake in California-based Source Logistics, a provider of warehousing, distribution and fulfillment third-party logistics to the consumer goods sector with a focus on Hispanic food and beverage brands. No financial terms were disclosed.

Source Logistics was founded in 1999 by Marcelo Sada, the company’s CEO and Raul Villarreal, its chief operating officer.

On the deal, Chris Allen of Palladium Equity Partners, said in a statement, “Led by a strong and experienced management team, and supporting a range of customers, especially top Mexican and U.S. Hispanic food and beverage brands, Source Logistics is poised for further exceptional growth as it continues to focus on service excellence.”

Republic Partners and Foley & Lardner served as financial advisor and legal advisor, respectively, to Source Logistics. William Blair and Morrison & Foerster served as financial and legal advisor, respectively, to Palladium.

Based in New York, Palladium targets the lower middle market. Founded in 1997, Palladium has over $3 billion in assets under management.