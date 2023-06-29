Pan Management’s OneRock Energy Holdings to buy Northwoods Energy

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

OneRock Energy Holdings has agreed to acquire Northwoods Energy, a exploration and production company focused on the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

“We consider this acquisition to be a pivotal move for OneRock, solidifying our position with a robust presence in resource-rich unconventional plays,” said Daniel Fan, a partner and head of North American E&P investments at Pan Management in a statement. “It represents a crucial component of our growth strategy into the E&P business, while concurrently expanding our commodity optionality and seamlessly aligning with Pan Management’s overarching investment strategy. We anticipate leveraging the OneRock platform to acquire further assets and strategically expand our footprint.”

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal advisor to OneRock.

OneRock Energy Holdings is the upstream investment arm of Pan Management.

Based in Houston, Pan Management invests in energy. Pan was established in 2013.