Pivoting toward a more data services-led approach could help defend companies against artificial intelligence’s encroachment on their business models, Rami Cassis, founder and CEO of Parabellum Investments, told PE Hub. The firm has just sold its stake in business process outsourcing company Parseq to a strategic buyer that will help the business evolve in a more AI-centric era, he added.
Parabellum’s Rami Cassis: Data services pivot offers defensive moat against AI
The firm has just sold business process outsourcing company Parseq to Paragon Group