Paradigm Equity Partners picks up industrial equipment supplier E&R Industrial Sales

Paradigm Equity Partners has acquired E&R Industrial Sales Inc, a Pennsylvania-based industrial equipment supplier. The seller was Grainger. No financial terms were disclosed.

Grainger is a broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products serving businesses and institutions.

“We are excited about this next stage of growth with Paradigm Equity Partners,” said Jason D’Souza, president, E&R Industrial Sales, Inc in a statement. “E&R Industrial is firmly committed to a smooth transition for our customers, suppliers and team members.”

Based in Los Angeles, Paradigm Equity Partners invests in the lower middle-market. The private equity firm was founded by Roman Zelinsky.