ParkerGale scoops up two market intelligence firms Gap Intelligence and Deep.ad

ParkerGale Capital has acquired two market intelligence firms, San Diego-based Gap Intelligence and Chicago-based Deep.ad. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Ryan Milligan, who led the investment for ParkerGale, said in a statement, “This combination of Deep.ad and Gap Intelligence is the start of something special. We’ve believed in the market potential of market insights data products for a long time. And now by applying Deep.ad’s cross-channel paid and earned digital media data and their AI and machine-learning capabilities to an already robust set of data inside Gap Intelligence’s products, we think we can unlock even more insights for our customers, helping them make more-informed decisions about how they win market share.”

Gap Intelligence was founded in 2003 Deep.ad was founded in 2017.

