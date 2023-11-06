Parkview Dental Partners secures investment from Cathay Capital

Currently, Parkview manages 22 dental practices that provide both general dentistry and specialty dental services.

Provident Healthcare Partners acted as financial advisor to the sellers

Cathay Capital targets healthcare, technology and consumer companies throughout North America, Europe, and Asia

Founded in 2007, Cathay Capital now manages more than $5.5 billion in assets

Cathay Capital has made an investment in Parkview Dental Partners, a Sarasota, Florida-based dental service organization. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Ricky Roman, a director at Cathay Capital, said in a statement, “The Cathay team looks forward to leveraging our healthcare services and buy-and-build experience to accelerate the growth of Parkview as the Company seeks to expand on its market-leading position in Southwest Florida.”

Live Oak Banking Company and Barings provided a unitranche credit facility in the recapitalization. Barings also provided an equity co-investment alongside Cathay Capital. Provident Healthcare Partners, LLC acted as financial advisor to the sellers.

