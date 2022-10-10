Parthenon-backed SDS acquires data processing services firm JMS and Associates

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to SDS while Kerr Russell served as legal counsel to JMS

Smart Data Solutions, which is backed by Parthenon Capital, has acquired Farmington Hills, Michigan-based JMS and Associates, a provider of tech-enabled outsourced solutions to TPAs and other healthcare organizations. No financial terms were disclosed.

SDS is a provider of data management, claim routing and workflow solutions to payers.

JMS was founded in 1975. Chuck Agrusa, CEO of JMS and President Daniel Feng and the rest of the JMS team will join SDS post-acquisition.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with SDS. We have known the organization and its team for a number of years and see great cultural alignment and a shared focus on client success,” said Agrusa, in a statement. “We look forward to maintaining the same level of focus and dedication to our clients while also working with the broader organization to provide even greater value to SDS’ base of payer clients.”

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to SDS while Kerr Russell served as legal counsel to JMS.

Based in Boston, Parthenon invests in business products, business services, financial services, energy, information technology, healthcare, and cybersecurity sectors.