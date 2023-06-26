Parthenon Capital promotes Killeen to partner

Prior to joining Parthenon, he was a principal at Nautic Partners

Parthenon Capital has promoted Dan Killeen to partner.

Killeen joined Parthenon in 2021.

Prior to joining Parthenon, he was a principal at Nautic Partners where he focused exclusively on healthcare services investments. Prior to Nautic, Killeen held leadership roles at Anthem, Earlier in his career, he was an investment professional at Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking, the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs, and TA Associates.

“Dan is an innovative, strategic thinker with deep expertise in a number of growth areas of healthcare outsourcing and HCIT,” said Dave Ament, Parthenon co-CEO and managing partner in a statement. “We’re excited to recognize Dan’s contribution and leadership role with this promotion to partner.”

Based in San Francisco and Austin, Parthenon Capital invests in service and technology industries.