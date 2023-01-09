Partners Capital announces six senior promotions

The firm also promoted Dr. Michael Viehs to global head of sustainable investing

Partners Capital has made six senior promotions. London-based Emma Bewley and San Francisco-based Sud Murugesu have been upped to partners.

Bewley serves as head of private debt and uncorrelated strategies. She joined the London firm in 2019. Previously, Bewley held roles at Connection Capital as head of fund investments and Pamplona Capital as portfolio manager.

Murugesu serves as head of West Coast office, which he established in 2019, after originally joining Partners Capital in its London office in 2013. Murugesu previously held roles at Bain Capital Private Credit, Marshall Wace Asset Management and Vantage Investment Management.

At the Managing Director level, Partners Capital promotes three Boston-based client CIOs: Anne Duggan, Leslie Fitzgerald, Sam Hufton. The firm also promoted Dr. Michael Viehs to global head of sustainable investing based in London.

Prior to joining Partners Capital in 2017, Duggan was a director at Fidelity Investments, an investment associate at Credit Suisse and an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley.

Prior to joining the firm in 2017, Fitzgerald was an investment director at Cambridge Associates.

Hufton joined the firm in 2009 in its London office where he was responsible for equities manager research. Prior to Partners Capital, he was an associate at Cazenove Capital in London.

Viehs joined Partners Capital in 2022 as global head of sustainable investing. Previously, Viehs was head of ESG integration at Federated Hermes Limited.

Partners Capital’s global leadership team now stands at 20 global Partners and 15 Managing Directors.

“We are incredibly excited to continue growing the next generation of leaders at Partners Capital”, said Arjun Raghavan, CEO of Partners Capital, in a statement. “Emma, Sud, Anne, Leslie, Sam and Michael are proven leaders who have helped our clients navigate the past year of economic uncertainty while continuing to dig deep to find great investment opportunities across asset classes. Importantly, they strengthen our ability to drive innovation that we believe is essential to deliver sustained outperformance in a rapidly changing world.”

Partners Capital was founded in 2001.