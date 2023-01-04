Partners Group acquires SureWerx from Riverside Co.

Riverside Co. exited SureWerx

Chris Baby, company CEO, will continue to lead SureWerx

Latham and Watkins represented Partners Group on the deal

Partners Group acquired SureWerx, which supplies personal protective equipment across North America, from The Riverside Company.

Chris Baby, CEO of SureWerx, will continue to lead the company, which is co-headquartered in Vancouver and Chicago.

The company will pursue value creation initiatives including strategic acquisitions of targeted product lines, launching an operational excellence program, expanding the company’s e-commerce capabilities and transforming sales and product development processes.

“Industrial safety has been a thematic focus area of ours for over four years, and we have conviction in SureWerx’s growth potential due to its broad product portfolio, end-market diversification and compelling industry tailwinds,” said Derek Lim, managing director, private equity goods and products industry vertical at Partners Group, in a statement.

Riverside originally acquired SureWerx in 2018 from Penfund. The firm completed its most recent add-on in October, acquiring Oberon Co., which makes Arc Flash personal protective equipment.

SureWerx owns 18 safety brands across 27 product categories, including welding safety head protection, safety footwear and traction aids, arc flash apparel, detectable warning equipment and abrasive and cutting tools.