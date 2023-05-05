Partners Group-backed EnfraGen to acquire six renewable operating assets in Panama and Costa Rica

Paul Hastings LLP, SIGMA Law Firm in Panama and Dentons Muñoz in Costa Rica acted as legal advisors for EnfraGen

EnfraGen, a provider of specialized sustainable and renewable power and grid stability assets in Latin America owned by Glenfarne Energy Transition and Partners Group, has agreed to acquire six renewable operating assets in Panama and Costa Rica. No financial terms were disclosed.

The seller is Grupo Argos subsidiary Celsia S.A., a Grupo Argos subsidiary that is a Colombian electricity company focused on renewable energies and energy efficiency.

On the deal, Ed Diffendal, managing director and co-head of private infrastructure Americas at Partners Group, said in a statement, “The acquisition of these renewable energy assets should positively impact EnfraGen’s financial performance and geographically diversify its portfolio. EnfraGen is growing in a sustainable manner that is helping the global energy transition, which reflects Partners Group’s commitment to investing in next-generation infrastructure platforms.”

Partners Group has over $135 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2022. Based in Switzerland, Partners Group was founded in 1996.