Partners Group-backed EyeCare Partners taps Throckmorton as CEO

EyeCare Partners, which is backed by Partners Group, has named Chris Throckmorton as CEO. He is succeeding interim CEO Ben Brier. This change becomes effective January 29, 2024.

“We are thrilled Chris is joining the organization,” said Breier, Head of U.S. private equity health and life at Partners Group in a statement. “Chris’ proven track record and dedication to patients and clinicians made him the ideal candidate to lead the organization into its next phase of growth and success. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact he will have on our continued commitment to enhance vision, advance eye care and improve lives.”

Most recently, Throckmorton served as president and CEO of Athletico Physical Therapy. Prior to that, he had served as Pivot Health CEO since 2019. Throckmorton has also held prior roles as CEO of IntegraMed Fertility, and group president and chief operating officer of Surgery Partners.

Based in Switzerland, Partners Group was founded in 1996.