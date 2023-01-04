Partners Group buys SureWerx from Riverside, Q&A with EQT’s Arvindh Kumar

Morning Hubskis! Chris here with Wednesday’s Wire.

Hope you had a good end of the year, holiday season. Definitely seemed fairly slow all last week. Any big happenings you noticed? Let me know.

Women in PE: A quick reminder we are now accepting nominations for our annual Women in PE feature that runs in March. We’re looking for recommendations from you, Dear Reader, on rock star women in the industry. We’re mostly interested in women working on the deal side of the business, since that is the area that has traditionally been dominated by men, but we will include women who work in IR and on the LP side as well. Send your recs to me here by Jan. 23. Nominations should include short bios of the candidate that includes accomplishments both in their professional career as well as a snapshot of activities outside of work.

In case you didn’t know, the Women in PE feature includes 10 mini-profiles of superstar women in the business as the March cover story, along with additional feature coverage. (Let us know if you have thoughts on some topics to touch on.) Check out past coverage here.

Outlook: PE Hub is presenting a series of Q&As with PE folks on the outlook for this year, and also lessons learned from 2022. Today, we have an interview with Arvindh Kumar, partner and co-head of EQT’s global tech sector squad, who spoke with Craig McGlashan over at PE Hub Europe about this year’s deal outlook. Below is a sample of the interview, the full version of which can be read here on PE Hub.

What will be the most important trends affecting your dealmaking in 2023?

Given that PE markets often look to public comps as leading indicators on value, bookings and earnings trends, especially versus guidance, will be closely watched. While most public tech companies continued to hit revenue targets in 2022, we are seeing cracks in Q4 which could lead to lower public valuations if and when growth slows further. That should impact private valuations eventually. This, combined with the Fed’s interest rate actions and debt financing terms, are trends to look out for in 2023.

Safety: Riverside Co. is exiting its investment in SureWerx, which supplies personal protective equipment across North America, to Partners Group. Riverside originally acquired SureWerx in 2018 from Penfund.

Chris Baby, CEO of SureWerx, will continue to lead the company, which is co-headquartered in Vancouver and Chicago. Read more here on PE Hub.

That’s it for me. Have a great rest of your Wednesday. Hit me up at cwitkowsky@buyoutsinsider.com with tips and gossip, feedback or fiction recommendations, or find me on LinkedIn.