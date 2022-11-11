Partners Group to buy data centers owner/operator EdgeCore

Partners Group will invest up to $1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites.

Partners Group has acquired EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a Broomfield Colorado-based owner, operator and builder of hyperscale data centers.

Partners Group will invest up to $1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites.

On the deal, Ed Diffendal, managing director, co-head private infrastructure Americas, Partners Group, said in a statement, “Through our thematic investing approach, we found rising demand for data centers in the US as service providers deploy more capacity to support businesses migrating to the cloud. EdgeCore is a unique next-generation infrastructure investment due to its strong portfolio of data center sites, advanced pipeline of shovel-ready assets in strategically important markets, and talented management team.”

Partners Group’s private infrastructure business has $21 billion in assets under management and has made over 130 investments in 18 countries globally.

Partners Group was advised by Latham and Watkins, KPMG, Clifford Chance, and Ropes & Gray. EdgeCore was advised by Greenberg Traurig, RBC Capital Markets, and Ernst and Young.

Partners Group has $131 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The firm has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland, Denver and Singapore.