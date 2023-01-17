Patient Square Capital recruits Soler as director for TAG team

Prior to joining Vista Equity Partners, Soler worked at SoftBank’s Vision Fund, where she served as an ESG advisor to portfolio companies

Before SoftBank, Soler held numerous positions including at global impact investor Acumen

Patient Square Capital invests in healthcare

Patient Square Capital has hired Catherine Soler as a director in the firm’s transformation and growth team.

Prior to joining Patient Square, Soler helped develop the ESG program at Vista Equity Partners.

“A commitment to ESG is one of the founding tenets of Patient Square, and we feel privileged to have someone with the experience and accomplishments of Catherine join to push those priorities forward,” said Jim Momtazee, a managing partner of Patient Square in a statement.

Prior to joining Vista Equity Partners, Soler worked at SoftBank’s Vision Fund, where she served as an ESG advisor to portfolio companies and developed partnerships to leverage their products for leading social good organizations. Prior to SoftBank, Soler held numerous positions including at global impact investor Acumen. Ms. Soler began her career at Deloitte & Touche.

Patient Square Capital invests in healthcare.