Patient Square Capital taps Katz as partner

Patient Square Capital has named David Katz as a partner.

“I have known David for a long time and am thrilled that he will be joining Patient Square,” said Jim Momtazee, managing partner of Patient Square in a statement. “We feel very privileged to have someone with his wealth of investing experience and deep relationships augment our partnership and expect that he will help elevate our efforts to deliver for our investors and the patients our companies serve.”

Prior to joining Patient Square, Katz served as an advisor and investment committee member of The Pritzker Organization. Prior to The Pritzker Organization, he spent nine years as a managing director at GTCR. Earlier in his career, Katz worked at the Clipper Group and as a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group.

Based in Menlo Park, California, Patient Square Capital invests in the healthcare sector.