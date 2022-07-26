Patient Square Capital taps Shannon as senior advisor

Prior to PRA Health Sciences, Shannon was at Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc. where he held various executive roles

Patient Square Capital has named Colin Shannon as a senior advisor. Most recently, Shannon was chairman and CEO at PRA Health Sciences.

“Colin is one of the most talented executives with whom I have ever worked, and I am personally thrilled to be working with him again,” said Jim Momtazee, managing partner of Patient Square, in a statement. “His proven track record as an operator, talent developer and strategic thinker at hugely successful health care organizations will bring an important additional perspective in our assessment of new investment opportunities and in creating value in the companies in which we invest.”

Prior to PRA Health Sciences, Shannon was at Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc. where he held various executive roles, including executive vice president of global clinical operations. Other key positions included COO for European operations, vice president and chief financial and administrative officer for international operations, and executive director and CFO for Europe.

Before PPD, Shannon spent over 15 years in the utility and multimedia industries, focusing on financial and accounting capabilities. Shannon has a MBA from City University in London and is a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Accountants. Shannon currently serves on the Board of Directors of Icon PLC.

