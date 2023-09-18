Patricia Industries’ Permobil acquires Canada’s PDG Mobility

Permobil, with headquarters in Timra, Sweden, is a provider of advanced rehabilitation mobility solutions

Permobil has acquired PDG Mobility, a Vancouver-based manual tilt-in-space wheelchair manufacturer, intended to improve posture and function and provide skin protection for individuals. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

The acquisition strengthens Permobil’s portfolio within the manual wheelchair segment, the company said in a statement.

“The acquisition of PDG Mobility is another important step in our overall strategy of developing comprehensive, next generation complex rehab technology and services for individuals,” said Bengt Thorsson, CEO Permobil. “The combination of PDG wheelchairs and Permobil’s seating and positioning solutions offers a unique solution for our customers and end users.”

Permobil, with headquarters in Timra, Sweden, is a provider of advanced rehabilitation mobility solutions. It was acquired in 2013 by Patricia Industries, an affiliate of Investor AB, from Nordic Capital.

Patricia Industries is a long-term owner that invests in companies, in the Nordics and in North America. Investor AB is a Swedish investment firm based in Stockholm, Sweden.