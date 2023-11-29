Patricof Co injects capital into IMG Academy

IMG Academy is based in Bradenton, Florida

P/Co is a private investment firm

The firm is based in New York

Patricof Co (P/Co) has invested in IMG Academy, a global sports education institution.

IMG Academy is based in Bradenton, Florida. It supports the entire student-athlete development journey via a boarding school, sports camps, online coaching with IMG Academy+, and online college recruiting with NCSA College Recruiting that serve in total more than 100,000 student-athletes.

Over 50 of P/Co’s athlete clients took part in this investment, including Dak Prescott, Michelle Wie West, Jason Kelce, CC Sabathia, Justin Jefferson and Steve Kerr, according to a release.

“At a time when the sports education industry is facing new frontiers, IMG Academy has not only made the right decisions at the right times, but along the way has also ensured that its students, both on-campus and online, have access to best-in-class educational, life skills, and athletic resources, including teachers, coaches, facilities and more,” said Mark Patricof, founder and CEO of P/Co.

BPEA EQT, in partnership with Nord Anglia Education, agreed to acquire IMG Academy for $1.25 billion in April 2023.

P/Co is a private investment firm based in New York.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.