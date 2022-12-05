Patriot Financial Partners recruits Brown as partner

Previously, Brown was CEO and chairman of The American Deposit Management Co, which she founded in 2009.

Patriot Financial Partners has hired Kelly A. Brown as a partner.

Previously, Brown was CEO and chairman of The American Deposit Management Co, which she founded in 2009. Prior to starting ADM, Brown founded First Wisconsin Bank & Trust Company, a de Novo commercial bank in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

On the appointment, Patriot Managing Partner W. Kirk Wycoff said in a statement, “Patriot Financial Partners is excited to have Kelly join our firm and bring her extensive experience in the banking sector to our already powerful team here at Patriot. She will be a valuable addition bringing deep deposit-side and management expertise to our group allowing Patriot to continue to provide outstanding guidance and leadership to the companies already in our portfolio, as well as new organizations looking for that level of expertise.”

Founded in 2007, Patriot Financial Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in community banks, thrifts and financial services related companies.

Patriot Financial Partners is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.