PCP invests more in MCA Dental to bolster acquisitions

Persistence Capital Partners (PCP) has made an additional investment in MCA Dental Group, an Ottawa-based dental support organization. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

PCP first invested in MCA Dental in 2018.

MCA provides support and resources to dental practices across Canada. The company said it is poised for rapid expansion and is actively seeking opportunities to acquire dental practices with the additional investment, according to a statement.

“This capital infusion will enable us to strengthen our position in the dental industry and continue our mission to provide superior patient care while ensuring dental professionals have the resources they need to thrive,” said MCA’s CEO Ken Craig.

Based in Montreal, PCP is a private equity firm focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare sector in Canada.