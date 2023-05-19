PE-backed 360training acquires two medical training and workplace safety providers

Hennepin Partners acted as ACLS Medical Training’s advisor through this acquisition

GreyLion focuses invests in the lower middle market

Vestar Capital Partners is focused on consumer, business & technology services and healthcare

360training, which is backed by GreyLion Partners and Vestar Capital Partners, has acquired ACLS Medical Training and Safety Provisions, two providers of medical training and workplace safety. No financial terms were disclosed.

360training is an online regulated training provider.

“Our mission at 360training is to help improve, inform, and maintain the condition, health, and safety of all workers, and our passion is universal,” said Samantha Montalbano, COO Health and Safety Advocate of 360training. “The acquisition with ACLS and Safety Provisions will aid us in reaching more workers than ever before.”

