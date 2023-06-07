PE-backed 48forty buys pallet management company Taylor Pallets & Recycling

Taylor was founded in 1992 by Greg and Russ Taylor

48forty, a a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity and Summit Partners, has acquired South Carolina-based pallet management company Taylor Pallets & Recycling. No financial terms were disclosed.

48forty is a pallet management services company.

Taylor was founded in 1992 by Greg and Russ Taylor.

“The expansion of 48forty to provide a greater number of pallet management solutions in the Southeast is made possible by the great organization that Taylor has assembled. We are thrilled to welcome them to our team,” said Mike Hachtman, CEO of 48forty in a statement.

48forty Solutions has a national network of over 270 facilities, including 69 company-owned and operated pallet recycling plants, 186 onsite locations, 12 reverse logistics centers, 4 sorting centers, and more than 850 service providers.