PE-backed Addtronics buys industrial robots parts and services provider Bow Robotics

Addtronics, which is backed by Kaho Partners, has acquired West Chester, Ohio-based Bow Robotics, a provider of spare-parts, rebuild and repair services and preventative maintenance for industrial robots. No financial terms were disclosed.

Bow was founded in 2009 by William Bow, who will continue to lead as president.

“This acquisition officially launches our expansion into aftermarket services,” said Max Katzenstein, co-founder of Addtronics and managing partner of Kaho in a statement. “The addition of Bow Robotics will augment our strong position in system design and integration with the capability to offer a wider suite of services to our customers,”

Holland & Knight, PLLC acted as counsel to Kaho.

Addtronics is a holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers.

Based in New York City and Greenwich, Connecticut, Kaho was founded in 2019.