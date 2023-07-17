PE-backed AirDNA acquires location intelligence platform Arrivalist

AirDNA is part of predictis, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors.

AirDNA, a short-term rental data provider, has acquired Arrivalist, a New York and San Francisco-based location intelligence platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

AirDNA is part of predictis, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors. Predictis is a data software business platform.

“We’re delighted to join with AirDNA to bring customers even more insights, resources, and innovative products. Bringing together these two powerhouses creates tremendous opportunities for future growth and continued innovation,” said Cree Lawson, CEO of Arrivalist in a statement. “This partnership with AirDNA and predictis will create unprecedented new value for our customers.”

Cosine Group served as financial advisor to Arrivalist.

Alpine invests in the software and services industries. Alpine has over $15 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023.