PE-backed AMPS recruits Brow as CEO

Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions, a portfolio company of Cimarron Healthcare Capital, has named Matt Brow as CEO and board member. Brow is succeeding Kirk Fallbacher.

Phoenix-based AMPS is provider of healthcare cost containment solutions.

Brow joins AMPS following nearly six years leading pharmacy software and life sciences advisory businesses for Inovalon. Prior to Inovalon, Brow spent nearly 14 years in leadership roles with US Oncology and McKesson.

On Brow’s new appointment James Nadauld, AMPS Board Chair said in a statement, “The board is excited to welcome Matt to the team. We are confident his growth-minded leadership will take AMPS and Drexi to the next level of their evolution in the months and years ahead.”

Based in Salt Lake City, Cimarron Healthcare Capital targets the healthcare lower middle-market. Cimarron was founded in 2014.