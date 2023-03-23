PE-backed Appriss Retail recruits Osborne as CEO

Appriss Retail is a provider of data and analytics solutions designed to reduce retail losses and decrease returns.

Appriss Retail, which is backed by Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners, has appointed Michael Osborne as CEO. Interim CEO Krish Sastry will continue to surve on the board.

“We are excited to partner with Michael and continue to support the talented Appriss Retail team,” said James Pade, a partner and managing director at Clearlake, in a statement. “Michael is a proven leader, and the combination of his experience shaping cross-channel consumer experiences for major retailers and his passion for leveraging analytics will empower Appriss Retail to further help omnichannel retailers create seamless online and offline experiences for their shoppers.”

Most recently, Osborne served as president of Wunderkind, a performance marketing technology company. He joined Wunderkind after its acquisition of SmarterHQ, an analytics company. Prior to leading SmarterHQ, Osborne served as chief revenue officer at Bazaarvoice.

Based in Santa Monica, California, Clearlake’s core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management.

Insight Partners is a global software investor. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $75 billion in regulatory assets under management.