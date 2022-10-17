PE-backed ARC Health acquires Midwest counseling practice Relationship Therapy Center

With more than 30 therapists specializing in relationship counseling, RTC is the largest couples therapy practice in the Midwest

ARC Health, which is backed by Thurston Group, has acquired Minnesota-based Relationship Therapy Center, a counseling practice specializing in couples therapy. No financial terms were disclosed.

RTC was founded in 2006.

With more than 30 therapists specializing in relationship counseling, RTC is the largest couples therapy practice in the Midwest.

Vincent Morra, ARC Health CEO, said RTC’s ICC program will add a unique and vital new offering to the organization’s portfolio. “I look forward to what Theresa and Jeb can teach us about couples therapy and how their program can support our current and future partners’ practices,” he said in a statement, “as well as what they can learn from the other key clinicians in our group. With the addition of RTC to the platform, ARC Health is rounding out to be a full-service national mental-health organization.”

ARC Health was formed in 2021.

ARC Health is a group of mental healthcare practices.

Thurston Group invests in the healthcare and related business services sectors.