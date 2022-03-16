PE-backed Ardurra acquires and merges with Woodson

Ardurra Group Inc, a portfolio company of RTC Partners, has acquired and merged with Woodson Engineering & Surveying Inc, a public works/civil engineering firm in Northern Arizona.

Ardurra Group Inc, a portfolio company of RTC Partners, has acquired and merged with Woodson Engineering & Surveying Inc, a public works/civil engineering firm in Northern Arizona. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ardurra Group, Inc. (Ardurra) has acquired and merged with Woodson Engineering & Surveying, Inc. (Woodson), a public works/civil engineering firm in Northern Arizona.

Ardurra Group is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm providing consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States. With the addition of Woodson, Ardurra further expands its presence in Arizona.

Woodson will operate as Woodson, an Ardurra Group Company, from its offices in Flagstaff and Winslow, AZ.

Ardurra’s President & CEO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained, “Woodson’s 25 plus years of exemplary reputation resonated with us. Their core values and vision were completely in line with what we are building at Ardurra. This addition to the Ardurra family solidifies our presence in Arizona and complements our service offerings.”

Mark Woodson, Woodson’s President, stated, “This is an exciting time for Woodson Engineering, and we are looking forward to the opportunities this new partnership presents to our clients and our staff. Our expertise in serving the very diverse engineering needs of the vast regions of Arizona, combined with the additional resources available through the Ardurra family, is beneficial to all.”

James Cai, Senior Associate at RTC Partners, added, “We are excited to welcome Woodson to the Ardurra family. Their strong expertise and experience will bolster our ability to serve our clients in Arizona and the surrounding regions.”

Greenberg Traurig, LLP, acted as legal counsel and CohnReznick LLP, acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of Ardurra.

Ardurra Group, Inc. operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LP. RTC Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com.