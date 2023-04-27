PE-backed Aretum taps DiPippa as CEO

Most recently, DiPippa was CEO of Arcfield.

Aretum, which was formed by the merger of Renovus portfolio companies Miracle Systems and Panum Telecom, has named Damian DiPippa as CEO.

Most recently, DiPippa was CEO of Arcfield. Prior to Arcfield, DiPippa was president of Peraton’s systems engineering sector.

“We are extremely pleased that Damian will lead Aretum,” said Atif Gilani, founding partner at Renovus Capital, in a statement. “His in-depth knowledge and experience in the government services sector is invaluable, and will enable him to carry out our shared vision for Aretum.”

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners invests in lower middle market companies in the knowledge and talent industries. Renovus manages over $1 billion including its three sector-focused funds.