PE-backed Bamboo Health appoints Smith as CEO

Bamboo Health, which is backed by Clearlake Capital and Insight Partners, has named Jeff Smith as CEO.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Bamboo Health is healthcare tech solutions firm.

“We are excited to partner with Jeff and continue to support the talented Bamboo Health team,” said James Pade, a partner and managing director, and Paul Huber, a managing director at Clearlake in a statement. “Jeff’s track record of leading strategic commercial growth and driving technological product innovation will be invaluable as Bamboo Health strengthens its commitment to drive better outcomes, better experiences, and better value.”

Most recently, Smith served as president of the value-based care enablement business at Lumeris. Smith’s career encompasses leadership roles at CVS Health and, most recently, overseeing Population Health Management.

Based in Santa Monica, California, Clearlake Capital currently has over $70 billion of assets under management.

Headquartered in New York City, Insight Partners targets technology, software, and internet startup and ScaleUp companies. As of June 30, 2023, Insight has over $80 billion in regulatory assets under management, as of June 30, 2023.