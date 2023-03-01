PE-backed BetaNXT acquires investor communications firm Mediant

Mediant is backed by Argentum Group

BetaNXT, which is backed by Clearlake Capital and Motive Partners, has acquired New York City-based Mediant Communications, a provider of investor communications technology. No financial terms were disclosed.

BetaNXT is a provider of wealth management infrastructure software.

“We are focused on providing critical data connections for our clients, with visibility into the source and destination of all data that flows through our wealth solutions,” said Tim Rutka, president of Beta by BetaNXT, in a statement. “Incorporating Mediant’s capabilities will provide tremendous value to our mutual client networks.”

BetaNXT was advised by Sidley Austin LLP. Mediant was advised by Ardea Partners LP and Morgan, Lewis & Bocklus LLP.

Santa Monica, California-based Clearlake Capital Group currently has over $70 billion of assets under management.

Based in New York City and London, Motive Partners invests in technology-enabled financial and business services companies based in North America and Europe.