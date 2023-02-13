PE-backed BetaNXT recruits Smith as CFO

Smith will oversee all aspects of BetaNXT’s global finance function and will play a key role in M&A activities.

BetaNXT is a provider of wealth management infrastructure software

Most recently, Smith was CFO of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp

Prior to JOFF, he served as CFO of Paysafe Group

BetaNXT, which is backed by Clearlake Capital and Motive Partners, has named Peter Smith as chief financial oficer.

BetaNXT is a provider of wealth management infrastructure software.

In his new role. Smith will oversee all aspects of BetaNXT’s global finance function and will play a key role in M&A activities, working closely with business teams on due diligence and acquisition integration.

Most recently, Smith was CFO of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Prior to JOFF, he served as CFO of Paysafe Group. Prior to Paysafe, Smith was CFO of Evertec Inc. Earlier in his career, he also held senior financial roles at Fidelity National Information Services and Metavante Corporation.

“We are excited to welcome Peter to the BetaNXT team and look forward to working with him as we execute on our strategic plan,” said James Pade, a partner at Clearlake Capital, and Scott Kauffman, founding partner at Motive Partners, in a statement. “Peter’s wealth of experience will help BetaNXT continue to drive profitable growth, improve operational performance, and undertake accretive M&A. We are looking forward to having him join the team to drive growth and innovation for our clients, partners, and employees.”

Clearlake Capital Group targets the technology, industrials, and consumer sectors. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management.

Motive Partners backs technology-enabled financial and business services companies.