PE-backed Blue Whale Materials buys battery testing firm Eclipse Energy

Blue Whale Materials, which is backed by Ara Partners, has acquired Greenfield, Indiana-based Eclipse Energy, a battery testing and evaluation lab. No financial terms were disclosed.

Blue Whale Materials is a battery recycling company.

To facilitate this expansion, Blue Whale Materials has formed a new subsidiary, BW Energy and Innovation, focused on battery testing and evaluation.

Eclipse’s founders Dave Roberts, Michael Galyen and Ben Wrightsman will serve as advisors to the new entity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eclipse Energy to the Blue Whale family,” said Robert Kang, CEO of Blue Whale Materials, in a statement. “Eclipse brings unparalleled expertise in battery testing and evaluation. Our customers will now have access to end-to-end solutions for the entire battery life cycle — a critical step as we develop a preeminent network for li-ion battery collection in the U.S.”

Eclipse Energy was founded in 2011.