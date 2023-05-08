PE-backed Boecore buys tech company La Jolla Logic

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Boecore is a provider of technology solutions to customers within the space, missile defense, hypersonics, and strategic deterrent mission areas.

La Jolla Logic was founded in 2011

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital invests in middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector

Boecore, which is backed by Enlightenment Capital, has acquired San Diego-based La Jolla Logic, an advanced technology and engineering provider of cybersecurity, software development, and artificial intelligence/machine learning solutions.

La Jolla Logic was founded in 2011.

“La Jolla Logic has developed innovative and proprietary AI/ML and cyber technologies that enable mission success for their DoD customers,” said Thomas Young, a principal at Enlightenment Capital, in a statement. “Boecore’s depth and breadth across the DoD coupled with La Jolla Logic’s cyber engineering and AI/ML capabilities will better position the combined enterprise to pursue larger and a broader range of space and cyber opportunities.”

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Boecore is a provider of technology solutions to customers within the space, missile defense, hypersonics, and strategic deterrent mission areas.

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital invests in middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector.