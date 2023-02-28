PE-backed Cadrex acquires manufacturer D&R Machine

The Cadrex platform was formed in 2021 and D&R Machine was founded in 1971

Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, has acquired Pennsylvania-based D&R Machine Company, a provider of CNC precision machining solutions for the aerospace & defense market. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Cadrex platform was formed in 2021 and D&R Machine was founded in 1971.

On the deal, Matthew Puglisi, a partner at CORE, said in a statement, “D&R serves as an integral partner to its customers, spanning from evaluation of manufacturability through full-scale production of high-precision CNC machined components and assemblies. The company’s differentiated, technology-enabled manufacturing capabilities and aerospace & defense expertise are compelling attributes and a strong fit with the Cadrex platform.”

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to Cadrex and CORE in the transaction.

CORE Industrial Partners invests in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses.

Cadrex is a mechanical solutions provider.