PE-backed Canadian Dental Labs bags Hallmark Dental Laboratory

With its headquarters in Halifax, Hallmark serves more than 500 dentists

Canadian Dental Labs was unveiled by Equicapita and BMOCP in 2021

Hallmark represents the platform’s third acquisition following British Columbia’s Protec Dental and Ontario’s Shaw Lab Group

Canadian Dental Labs, a dental roll-up platform of Equicapita Capital and BMO Capital Partners (BMOCP), has acquired Hallmark Dental Laboratory, a dental laboratory operating in Atlantic Canada. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

With its headquarters in Halifax, Hallmark serves more than 500 dentists.

Canadian Dental Labs was unveiled by Equicapita Capital and BMOCP in 2021. Hallmark represents the platform’s third acquisition following British Columbia’s Protec Dental and Ontario’s Shaw Lab Group.

“Since the inception of Canadian Dental Labs, we have evaluated many growth opportunities, but few exist like Hallmark that provide the scale and regional market share we covet combined with a consistent commitment to technology, culture and education that are key differentiating pillars of Canadian Dental Labs,” said Chad Dundas, senior vice president, M&A and capital markets, Corpus Partners, an affiliate of Equicapita. “As we complete the integration of the Hallmark team into Canadian Dental Labs, we continue to actively seek similar partnership opportunities in major markets to add additional depth and breath to Canada’s leading premium dental laboratory platform.”

Based in Calgary, Equicapita is a private equity firm set up to acquire Canadian small and mid-sized companies in a range of sectors.

BMOCP is a private equity arm of Bank of Montreal specializing in junior capital, mezzanine financing, subordinated debt and equity capital in mid-market companies.