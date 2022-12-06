PE-backed CentriLogic acquires IT solutions provider WatServ

The acquisition will extend Centrilogic’s geographic footprint across Canada and the US and add over 100 new mid-market and enterprise clients to its portfolio.

Centrilogic, a Toronto-based IT transformation solutions provider, has acquired WatServ, a Toronto-based IT solutions provider that helps businesses transform through cloud technologies and services. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal will help Centrilogic to accelerate its strategy of providing full-stack solutions and strengthen its portfolio of strategic advisory, cloud, cybersecurity and application management services.

In addition, the acquisition will extend the company’s geographic footprint across Canada and the US and add over 100 new mid-market and enterprise clients to its portfolio.

“As we continue to help clients succeed in their IT transformation journeys, we recognize the importance of being able to architect and deliver a true end-to-end solution that extends from strategic advisory and consulting through to deployment and ongoing optimization,” says Robert Offley, President & CEO of Centrilogic in a statement. “WatServ’s complementary capabilities will better position Centrilogic to help our clients adopt modern cloud technologies to drive positive business results and realize their full digital potential.”

CentriLogic has been backed since 2018 by TriSpan Opportunities Fund, managed by TriSpan, and Long Point Capital.