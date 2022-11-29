PE-backed Cloud 9 Software acquires practice management platform Focus Ortho

Cloud 9 is a provider of cloud-based practice management systems for orthodontists, pediatric dentists and dental/orthodontic service organizations.

Cloud 9 Software, which is backed by Accel-KKR, has acquired Focus Ortho, an Alabama-based orthodontic practice management platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Cloud 9 is a provider of cloud-based practice management systems for orthodontists, pediatric dentists, and dental/orthodontic service organizations.

The acquisition is Cloud 9’s second this year, with ToothFairy, LP having been acquired in August.

On the deal, Mike Ressel, CEO of Cloud 9 Software, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Focus Ortho users into the Cloud 9 Community. A commitment to the long-term growth and success of our customers is central to Cloud 9’s mission and we look forward to helping all of our customers reach their maximum potential.”

Based in Roswell, Georgia, Cloud 9 was founded in 2009. Cloud 9 currently serves more than 2,300 locations.